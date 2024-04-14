Living history: a family’s story of tumultuous times in Malaysia’s past

The Storm We Made ****

Vanessa Chan

Hodder & Stoughton

“I had to come to terms with the fact that when your history isn’t really written, the stories will have to do.”

Speaking to me via Zoom from her homeland, Malaysian author Vanessa Chan’s debut novel The Storm We Made recounts the history of British Malaya in the 1930s and Japanese-occupied Malaya in 1945 — a period of hostile control shrouded in near-obscurity.

In Malaysia, our grandparents love us by not speaking. More specifically, they do not speak about their lives from 1941-1945, the period when the Japanese imperial army invaded Malaya (what Malaysia was called before independence), tossed the British colonisers out, and turned a quiet nation into one that was at war with itself, Chan writes in the introduction.

“It was a very traumatic time,” Chan says of past generations’ reluctance to discuss the Japanese occupation of her country. This tendency of “putting the past away and moving forward” has manifested itself in the present too, with Chan pointing out that she received “minimal” information about the occupation while at school, citing “general facts and dates” as all that which was taught.

“It’s quite a blank in our history, even for those of us who were born and raised here.”

For this reason, the value of historical fiction (“to get those stories down on paper”) as a means to preserve a country’s history is “really important”. She says, “This generation that lived through war — they’re going away. Stories and the history could die with them.”

Enter Chan’s story of the (fictional) Eurasian Alcantara family: patriarch Gordon (an “unsuspecting middle manager for the British administration”), mother (and dissatisfied housewife) Cecily, and their three children — feisty, intelligent eldest daughter Jujube; teenage Abel, abducted and forced to work in the Kanchanaburi labour camp on the Burma/Thailand border; and the young, precocious Jasmin.

Structurally, the novel is set during two timelines (the 1930s and 1945), with the chapters alternating between the third-person narration of Cecily, Jujube, Abel and Jasmin.

It’s suave Japanese general Shigeru Fujiwara and his promise of an independent Malaya and an “Asia for all Asians” that lures Cecily into agreeing to become his personal spy, and this decision inadvertently results in the rupture of her family and a severe period of dictatorship in Malaya under Japanese rule.

“She’s someone who has a fair amount of access [to power] because of her husband’s job, she’s observant, she’s underestimated because she's a woman, and she’s on a quest for fulfilment,” Chan says of Fujiwara favouring Cecily as a spy. Meanwhile, it is the enticing prospect of autonomy that attracts Cecily herself to the world of espionage.

“What’s really nice about being in Malaysia is that I don’t need to explain myself. I’m back home. It’s been a relief to be here, where I don’t need to justify or explain myself, or the history our country has been through,” US-based Chan says of her Heimat.

Owing to the lack of archival material about the occupation, Chan “spent quite a bit of time with my grandparents over the years”, drawing on their stories and memories, “which became the background for the book”.

“Earlier on, when I got questions about sources and research, I used to get a little bit nervous. I always imagined writers of history and historical fiction digging away in the library in the dark; working through old newspapers, their fingers stained; and doing reams of research,” she says with a smile. “I didn’t do any of that — partly because I was writing during the pandemic and there wasn’t much out there.

“And actually there isn’t much out there! There aren’t a lot of sources about this experience of [the Japanese] occupation in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia, from the perspective of regular Malayan people living at the time. There are only sources from British administrators and European prisoners of war in the labour camps,” Chan explains.

“I had to rely on some of the stories my grandmother told me, some of her memories.”

Chan cites a section in the book where Jujube recalls Cecily’s advice about air strikes: Warplanes, her mother had taught her, are not most dangerous when they are flying directly above you, casting a dark shadow over your head. In fact, they are most dangerous when they have flown diagonally ahead of you, because the bombs they shed from their tail fall to the ground at an angle, destroying everything in their path.

“And that was something my grandmother told me,” says Chan.

In the introduction, she writes that chapter 4 evolved from a writing workshop she attended in 2019. What prompted her to start writing what she did?

“That’s a really good question, because the instructor gave us this prompt: ‘Write about a person who did something on loop or repeat.’ She expected us probably to write about routines, or something you do over and over. I would have expected myself to write something about that too.

“But I sat down and what came up was this girl running through a series of checkpoints — repeated checkpoints — to get home. [The concluding pages of the chapter depict Jujube passing a checkpoint and being harassed by a Japanese soldier.] It wasn’t even quite what the assignment was looking for, but maybe all of these stories lodged in my mind just needed the impetus to come out, and the impetus happened to be that prompt.

“After the short story was done, I didn’t think it was a novel. I had the same teacher tell me, ‘You didn’t write a short story — you wrote a novel.’”