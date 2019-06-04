Hold the dates! Open Book Festival announces first group of authors

Open Book Festival has announced their first group of authors for 2019!

Supported by the Book Lounge and the Fugard Theatre, Open Book is committed to creating a platform to celebrate South African writers, as well as hosting top international authors.

The festival strives to instil a love of reading in young attendees, with the programme designed to engage, entertain and inspire conversations among festivalgoers long after the event.

The 2019 programme will, as always, offer a stimulating and entertaining selection of book launches, panel discussions, workshops, readings, performances, and more.

The festival also hosts the popular Comics Fest, #cocreatePoetica and various children’s and outreach programmes. Venues for the event include hosts The Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre as well as the District Six Homecoming Centre and the A4 Arts Foundation. Selected events will also take place outside the city centre, including Elsies River library and Ottery library.

“We’re getting ready for another packed five days full of fascinating and insightful conversations, thought-provoking debates and superb entertainment,” says festival director Mervyn Sloman. “Keep an eye on our website for programme updates, but here’s a preview of some of the wonderful authors taking part.”

The international authors include:

Author: Chigozie Obioma (USA/Nigeria)

Books include: An Orchestra of Minorities, The Fishermen

Why we’re excited: The Fishermen was a finalist for the Man Booker prize 2015, among numerous other awards and nominations. The novel is being translated in 26 languages as well as being adapted into a stage play. Obioma was named one of Foreign Policy's 100 Influential People of 2015. His latest book An Orchestra of Minorities is a heart-breaking and mythic story about a Nigerian poultry farmer who sacrifices everything for love. It was named a 'Most Anticipated Book of 2019' by Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Hello Giggles, PureWow, Literary Hub, and Fast Company.

Author: Nicole Dennis-Benn (Jamaica/USA)

Books include: Patsy, Here Comes the Sun

Why we’re excited: A return visitor to Open Book Festival. Her debut novel, Here Comes The Sun, received a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, a NPR Best Books of 2016, an Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Entertainment Weekly, and Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2016, a BuzzFeed Best Literary Debuts of 2016, among others. Time Magazine called Patsy ‘a stunning second novel’. It will be brand new to SA readers and we’re privileged to have her back.