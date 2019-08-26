Clowning around to encourage reading

Libraries across South Africa will be the scenes of a new community activation in 2019. Nal’ibali, the reading for enjoyment campaign, has teamed up with Clowns Without Borders South Africa (CWBSA) to produce a series of literacy-focused shows.

These free performances will tour four provinces to encourage people to see their local libraries as safe, exciting community spaces for people of all ages.

The free 40-minute comedy shows are designed to encourage families to explore their local libraries, instil good book-borrowing behaviour and encourage people to sign up for library cards.

In addition to the performances, Nal’ibali will be offering free training and resources to library staff interested in running community reading clubs.