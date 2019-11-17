BOOK CLUB | Deon Meyer, Okechukwu Nzelu, Qarnita Loxton, Kurt Ellis

Published in the Sunday Times (17/11/2019)

Time to inhale another Deon Meyer. Our favourite detective Captain Benny Griessel and his long-suffering partner Vaughn Cupido of the Hawks are investigating the cold case of an ex-cop, Johnson Johnson, whose body was found near a railway line in The Last Hunt (Hodder & Stoughton).

The Private Joys of Nnenna Maloney (Little, Brown) by Okechukwu Nzelu is a funny, charming and captivating novel about Nnenna, a half-Nigerian teenager living in Manchester with her mother, Joanie. Her father left years ago and now, against her mother's will, she is trying to connect with her Igbo-Nigerian culture. It deals with identity issues, race and sexuality but from a unique, positive and refreshing perspective.

Being Shelley (Kwela Books) by Qarnita Loxton is November's antidote to the heavy headlines. There are shades of dark but mostly it's a jovial SA novel, perfect for those who love Marian Keyes.

In the Midst of Wolves (Penguin Fiction) by Kurt Ellis is a dark psychological thriller with enough curve-ball twists to keep you riveted until you find out who murdered a young woman in her Joburg apartment.