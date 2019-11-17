News

BOOK CLUB | Deon Meyer, Okechukwu Nzelu, Qarnita Loxton, Kurt Ellis

Four binge-worthy reads

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By sunday times books

Published in the Sunday Times (17/11/2019)

Time to inhale another Deon Meyer. Our favourite detective Captain Benny Griessel and his long-suffering partner Vaughn Cupido of the Hawks are investigating the cold case of an ex-cop, Johnson Johnson, whose body was found near a railway line in The Last Hunt (Hodder & Stoughton).

The Private Joys of Nnenna Maloney (Little, Brown) by Okechukwu Nzelu is a funny, charming and captivating novel about Nnenna, a half-Nigerian teenager living in Manchester with her mother, Joanie. Her father left years ago and now, against her mother's will, she is trying to connect with her Igbo-Nigerian culture. It deals with identity issues, race and sexuality but from a unique, positive and refreshing perspective.

Being Shelley (Kwela Books) by Qarnita Loxton is November's antidote to the heavy headlines. There are shades of dark but mostly it's a jovial SA novel, perfect for those who love Marian Keyes.

In the Midst of Wolves (Penguin Fiction) by Kurt Ellis is a dark psychological thriller with enough curve-ball twists to keep you riveted until you find out who murdered a young woman in her Joburg apartment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiction Friday | 'The Last Hunt' by Deon Meyer

‘So these two guys, the two phantoms, knew they had a dead body in a compartment and they were scheming how to get rid of it for six hours,’ said ...
Books
1 week ago

BOOK CLUB | Laura Purcell, Alice Hoffman, Phumlani Pikoli

Three binge-able books to add to your 'must-read' list
Books
4 weeks ago

Q&A with author Kurt Ellis

"I intended to write a uniquely South African story with international appeal"
Books
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. First local children's book on ADHD launched News
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. 'I glimpsed the curve of my own soul': mountaineer Adrian Hayes on summiting K2 News
  5. Building a more just world by excluding exclusion Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X