News

BOOK CLUB | Laura Purcell, Alice Hoffman, Phumlani Pikoli

Three binge-able books to add to your 'must-read' list

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Books

Published in the Sunday Times: 20/10/2019

Laura Purcell knows how to write melodramatic gothic horror and in Bone China (Raven Books) she again sends chills down the spine.

Instead of finding the tranquility she is seeking, Hester Why arrives at Morvoren House in Cornwall to nurse the mute Miss Pinecroft, only to find herself surrounded by superstitious staff, bizarre rituals and "strange things on the moor".

Practical Magic's Alice Hoffman uses her knowledge of magic realism to tell a Holocaust story in The World That We Knew (Simon & Schuster). Set in Berlin in 1941, Hanni Kohn seeks a renowned rabbi to save her 12-year-old daughter Lea from the Nazis, but it is the rabbi's daughter, Ettie, who tries to help them by creating a golem.

In the wonderfully named Born Free-Loaders (Picador Africa), Phumlani Pikoli's first novel explores the disaffection of a group of friends who were born on the cusp of democracy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiction Friday | Phumlani Pikoli's 'Born Freeloaders'

They saw the youngsters as a new breed of spoilt kids who’d never understand how hard they needed to fight to earn their places in the community
Books
1 week ago

BOOK CLUB | Elton John, Basetsana Kumalo, Patti Smith, Victoria Eugenia Henao

Four fascinating life stories for your book club this week
Books
2 weeks ago

Basetsana Kumalo on success, relationships, harassment and lessons learned

Basetsana Kumalo (née Makgalemele) shot to fame as a fresh-faced Miss SA in 1994 and soon became the face of the country's new democracy
Books
1 week ago

BOOK CLUB | Mary Paulson-Ellis, Jessie Burton, Ann Patchett, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

A line-up of four discerning reads for your club this week
Books
3 weeks ago

Familial relationships, healing and the past - Sally Andrew on 'Death on the Limpopo'

"When I set intentions for each Tannie Maria book, I seek a healing path for her that overlaps with my own."
Books
1 month ago

BOOK CLUB | Philippa Gregory, Sally Andrew, Heather Morris, Fiona Neill

Four binge-able new reads to dig into this week
Books
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Basetsana Kumalo on success, relationships, harassment and lessons learned Non-Fiction
  3. 'Bassie: My Journey of Hope' giveaway News
  4. Alexandra Fuller's new memoir explores the loss of her father News
  5. Launch: 'A House Divided' by Crispian Olver (October 17) Events

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X