MARKET WRAP: Rand caps second week of gains as global risk sentiment improves

The threat of more tariffs, however, is real, said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya in a note. “The US will likely add 15% tariffs on $160bn worth of Chinese imports if a partial deal is not inked by December 15,” she said.

Others were more optimistic. Trade-related headlines continue to move global markets on a daily basis, but it now seems loose ends in the US-China deal are being tied up, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Siobhan Redford said.

At 6pm, the rand had gained 0.74% to R14.7077/$, 0.47% to R16.2543/€, and 0.54% to R18.9881/£. The euro was 0.28% firmer at $1.1051. The rand gained a little more than 1% against the dollar in the week

Local bonds were also given a boost, with the yield on the R2030 falling to 9.085%, from 9.112% at Thursday’s close. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The JSE all share fell 0.32% to 56,054.8 points and the top 40 0.46%. Miners gave back some of Thursday’s gains, with the gold index relinquishing 1.29%, platinums 1.11%, and resources 0.7%. General retailers added 0.58% and banks and financials 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.

Gold was down 0.23% to $1,467.62/oz, while platinum added 0.99% to $889.44. Brent crude was 0.7% higher at $62.74 a barrel.

Pepkor rose 0.74% to R17.68, despite saying earlier it had suffered writedowns of R1.2bn due to a contraction in the building market in SA.

Accelerate Property fund dropped 5.82% to R1.95. It said earlier it had reached a deal to sell an Edcon warehouse for R94m, as it pursues about R2.5bn in disposals of non-core assets.

Oceana Group gained 2.77% to R64.50 after reporting group revenue was flat at R7.64bn in its year to end-September, with bad weather in both the US and SA affecting its operations during the period.