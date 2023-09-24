The 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

In partnership with Exclusive Books, the awards this year marks the 33rd anniversary of the non-fiction award which has, over three decades, showcased the most astute, critical and incisive non-fiction writing in SA. The fiction prize, now in its 22nd year, honours authors who have crafted and created astounding imagined worlds. The winners will each receive R100,000

NON-FICTION CRITERIA..