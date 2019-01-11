Collection of biographies about singular South Africans published by Vivian Bickford-Smith & Bill Nasson

The individuals whose stories are told here are very different in time, in place and in work and at play, but are united by an abundantly rich humanity and the myriad ways in which they navigated their existence through the uneven terrain of South Africa’s distant and more recent past.

Including colonial administrators, activists, educationists, sportsmen, a poet, a painter and a pilot, Illuminating Lives is a wide-ranging and moving book that provides readers with striking and unexpected insights into our history.

Here are some intriguing South African lives well worth knowing about.

Article provided by Penguin Random House.