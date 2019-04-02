REVIEW | Dan Wylie's study on elephants in literature "intellectually exciting"

Wylie acknowledges finding the hunting literature repellent. Easy enough to understand the skill and thrill of the stalk but why “the triumphalism of the kill itself; the necessity of a death?” A question without an answer. Hunters’ accounts “repeatedly shut down at the crucial moment.”

The literature from William Cornwallis-Harris to F.C. Selous and beyond is typified by a “laconic, self-deprecating style” that “deliberately eschews emotionality.” There are expressions of pity and awe when faced with the prey, but such feelings are “instantly snuffed out” at the final moment. R.G. Gordon-Cumming’s account from Five Years of a Hunter’s Life in the Far Interior of South Africa (1850) can stand as grim witness: Gordon-Cumming has shot and severely wounded an elephant which now stands leaning against a tree.

Instead of putting the animal out its misery he lights a fire, boils some water and sits “coolly sipping my coffee, with one of the finest elephants in Africa awaiting my pleasure beside a neighbouring tree.” Having “admired the elephant for a considerable time” he then “experiments for vulnerable points” firing “several bullets at different parts of his enormous skull.”

Gordon-Cumming is then “surprised and shocked to find that I was only tormenting and prolonging the sufferings of the noble beast.” He finally dispatches the animal with six shots from his “two-grooved” and three from his “Dutch six-pounder”.

Hunting accounts of this period (and later) do not “bring us much closer to explain why some men enjoy killing elephants, let alone whether it is moral; their whole raison d’etre is to close off even thinking about motive and culpability.”

If non-fiction writers are reticent about their motivations for killing elephants maybe an answer can be found in the novel, a “primary medium for the exploration of emotional inwardness and human emotions.” Step forward the likes of H. Rider Haggard, Stuart Cloete and Wilbur Smith.

Haggard borrows the self-deprecatory style of the hunting memoir for his narrator Allan Quatermain in King Solomon’s Mines (1885) which boasts an elephant hunt in the opening chapters thus setting a template for many of the subsequent prequels to King Solomon’s Mines such as The Ivory Child, featuring a near-satanic pachyderm and a visit to the legendary elephants’ graveyard. There’s not much compassion evident, though occasionally there is pity and an awareness of diminishing populations. In later life Haggard gave up blood sports, writing a novella, The Mahatma and the Hare, by way of explanation.