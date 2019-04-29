'It's brutal' - Saskia Bailey discusses her #NoFilter memoir 'Whatever'

We don't need no thought control

Her candour isn't limited to the chronicling of her revelry: throughout her memoir she blatantly challenges the core principles of mainstream schooling.

Bailey, a Waldorf kindergarten alumnus ("I spent most of primary school in a tree"), critiques the rigid all-girls Catholic high school she attended, writing in chapter four ('Childhood') that St Theresa's demanded 'academic excellence', which to my mind meant being a parrot.

"I do come off as very gatvol about schooling in general, which I definitely was at the time," she says pensively.

'Gatvol' is a valid adjective: Bailey was repeating a few matric subjects while writing Whatever, and the thought of furthering her academic studies and applying for university was met with an "Oh my God, nightmare!" she cries.

(Plot twist: Bailey is currently enrolled at UCT, pursuing a degree in creative writing.)

"I get it now, I really appreciate the more sort of free thing," she muses. "There's no one hovering over me and I'm not being spoon-fed, which is how I need to be learning.

"I'm not in a schooling system which is madly strict," she continues, scoffing at asinine rules dictating which colour hairband one has to wear. *Cue eye-roll*

"Ag, whatever" - the millennial's maxim

An extract on the jacket of her memoir reads that I wanted to write this book so that young people can know they aren't the only existential fuck-ups in a generation being bred on dread for the future.

As to what the Plight of the Fucked-Up Millennial can be ascribed to...?

"Apathy," comes the unequivocal response. "It's very much a 'whatever' situation. We're disillusioned with the world.

"We're, like, 'why on earth is the environment totally screwed?'" Bailey rhetorically asks, acknowledging that although 'we' (young people) are concerned about environmental deterioration, it's unlikely that we'll actively act upon the conservation thereof.

"Like breakfast - I mean Brexit!" she LOLs before continuing with "most of the youth didn't even vote because they're like 'ag whatever, it won't change anything'."

Being a Bailey

I've been brought up believing in my family's tongue-in-cheek motto: 'You can never be too thin or too rich.' Well, I want to be both, the self-proclaimed Trustafarian writes in a chapter aptly titled 'Money, money, money'.

'My family' refers to the prominent Bailey bunch: her great-grandfather was the Rand Lord Sir Abe Bailey, her grandfather is Drum founder Jim Bailey, and her dad the frequently-labelled-as-'eccentric' visual artist Beezy Bailey.

She discloses that she's fairly concerned about the public's reaction to her memoir owing to the affluence and lavish lifestyle of her family.

"Where I'm coming from is almost unrelatable. It's a ridiculous amount of privilege... a very ridiculous life," she concedes with a slight shake of her head. (Think frequent trips abroad, extravagant dinner parties, luxury cars, celebs as family friends, etc etc.)

"Who wants to hear this story?" she introspectively queries before adding that so far the responses have been "very positive, which makes me feel a lot better".

Her parents have faced "a tiny amount of criticism," she admits. "Like, 'How come they didn't do anything?'

"You can so easily fly under the radar of your parents eyes always," Bailey affirms, wide-eyed. "I've seen people do it far better than me."

Yet her parents have been "incredible", she says with affection.

The post-publication psyche

"I'm feeling strong and cool and good," Bailey confidently declares in relation to her state of mind following the publication of Whatever.

"This is also feeding my ego so much," she laughs. "It's so strange... This is so unreal, it's really strange," she repeats in amazement. "I just want to show people that I'm grateful and appreciative."



Bailey doesn't have any immediate plans for a future book, but is toying with the idea of fiction. Or she might just jot down another memoir...

Who knows.

We'll see.



Whatever.



