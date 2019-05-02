'These Bones Will Rise Again' breaks 120 years of oppression

We live in a world that celebrates "big men" and keeps a close watch on their achievements, placing all the credit for national tremors and successes in their hands.

In These Bones Will Rise Again, Panashe Chigumadzi reflects on the history of her nation and the suffering and challenges that the "little people" had to endure in order to continue their legacy, despite the overwhelming shadow and oppression of those "big men", who kept the ordinary folk hidden under the veil of their stories.

In her second book, which reads as part essay, part memoir, Chigumadzi takes the readers on a journey that begins with the overthrowing of Robert Mugabe's regime, that puts the writer in a position to ask if there will be a real change this time.

The writer decides that the most suitable manner of conveying her story would be from the perspective of ordinary people who suffered under the rule of all sorts of "big men" disregarding their ideologies and political views.

The story puts the main focus on two female figures that influence Panashe Chigumadzi.

The first is the Mother of the Nation, Mbuya Nehanda, the woman that led the first revolution against the British Empire and who was killed by the same enemy. The second is the author's grandmother, Mbuya Chigumadzi, depicted in her teenage appearance as a free, well-dressed woman.

Through these two figures, the reader learns the version of African history that is true only to a selected number of people in the world, all thanks to our illusion that leaders represent the common folk.