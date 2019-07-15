LISTEN | Wilhelm Verwoerd in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser

“Don’t run away from who you are. Rather use the power of your surname for good,” Archbishop Desmond Tutu told Wilhelm Verwoerd.

When, in the 1990s, Wilhelm Verwoerd spoke out against his grandfather’s racist policies, his father called him a traitor.

After many years of working in Northern Ireland, brokering peace between former enemies, he returns to his homeland to make his own peace.

Back home, he listens to the painful stories of the past as told to him by his black neighbours and friends. He struggles to reconcile the hated symbol of apartheid with the loving husband he encounters in Betsie Verwoerd’s intimate diaries.

This moving memoir examines the complexities of having Verwoerd blood in your veins in the full knowledge that HF Verwoerd had blood on his hands.

It is an unflinchingly honest look at loyalty, kinship and the demands of restitution in SA.

Author Wilhelm Verwoerd recently discussed his poignant and honest memoir with Eusebius McKaiser on 702: