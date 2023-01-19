Non-Fiction

A collection of rogues — from likeable scoundrels to hard-core nasty

Thought-provoking articles that invite further research

19 January 2023 - 10:24 By Margaret von Klemperer
Patrick Radden Keefe's 'Rogues' is a celebration of proper journalism.
Patrick Radden Keefe's 'Rogues' is a celebration of proper journalism.
Image: Supplied

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks
Patrick Radden Keefe
Picador

Rogues is a collection of Patrick Radden Keefe’s long-form journalism from The New Yorker. These are not pieces you find in a daily newspaper but longer and deeper investigative articles, written for serious magazines. Popular wisdom says the internet has killed magazines, but as Keefe points out in his preface, it has given a new lease of life to long-form writing which, he says, is just a click away.

Here he has collected 12 pieces from the past dozen or so years looking at a selection of rogues — some scoundrels, others hard-core nasty. The sections range from travelling with food and travel celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and investigating a collector who said he had found a stash of wine collected by Thomas Jefferson in the 18th century and sold it at auction for vast sums, to unravelling the capture of El Chapo, the infamous Mexican drug lord, and trying to understand the motivation of a neurobiologist who, in an academic faculty meeting pulled out a gun and shot six of her colleagues, killing three.

Keefe doesn’t always take the obvious line: in a piece on the Boston Marathon bomber, he concentrates on the defence lawyer, trying to understand what motivates her to defend a man who was obviously guilty — he was seen placing the bomb and made no effort to deny it. The lawyer’s aim was to prevent him receiving the death penalty. And when Keefe delves into the intricacies of insider trading, he writes with immense clarity, probes the motivation of the traders and makes his hunt for answers riveting.

He often leaves it to readers to make up their own minds about his subjects. Even when he is unable to speak to those involved, because either they can’t or won’t speak to journalists, his research is exhaustive. 

Rogues is not a book to read from cover to cover: take it one article at a time as they are thought-provoking and invite further research. But it is a fascinating book and a celebration of proper journalism.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A stunning indictment on the perpetrators of colonialism

Philippe Sands’s ‘The Last Colony’ focuses on Chagossians who were forcibly moved to Mauritius, echoing this country’s apartheid history
Books
4 days ago

A clear-eyed take on a corrupt and venal institution

Christopher McMichael's research into policing in this country shows this to be the case pre- and post-apartheid
Books
1 month ago

Corruption began with the Zuptas? 'Rogues' Gallery' sets record straight on SA's long list of skelms

If you believe corruption in SA began with Jacob Zuma or even with apartheid, it’s time to catch a wake-up call.
Books
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Publishers Books
  3. A collection of rogues — from likeable scoundrels to hard-core nasty Non-Fiction
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. A stunning indictment on the perpetrators of colonialism Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials