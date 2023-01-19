The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Kim K buys amethyst cross pendant once worn by Princess Diana for R4.3m

19 January 2023 - 09:24
Kim Kardashian. File image.
Image: Bloomberg

US reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has reportedly added a touch of royal to her jewellery collection, purchasing an amethyst and diamond pendant famously worn by the late Princess Diana.

The diamond-encrusted Attallah cross pendant was reportedly purchased at Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction, that took place on Wednesday, according to People.

The outlet reported The Kardashians star purchased the jewel for $197,453 (about R3.4m) in the last five minutes of the auction at “double its [Sotheby's] pre-auction estimate”.

According to the auctioneers, the 5.25-carat pendant was “formerly in the collection of the late Naim Attallah, CBE”.

It was also worn by Diana on numerous occasions and “Attallah acquired the cross shortly after her death and it has remained with the family, unworn, ever since”.

According to People, Kardashian is “honoured” to own the unique piece and add it to her growing collection.

