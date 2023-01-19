US reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has reportedly added a touch of royal to her jewellery collection, purchasing an amethyst and diamond pendant famously worn by the late Princess Diana.
The diamond-encrusted Attallah cross pendant was reportedly purchased at Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction, that took place on Wednesday, according to People.
The outlet reported The Kardashians star purchased the jewel for $197,453 (about R3.4m) in the last five minutes of the auction at “double its [Sotheby's] pre-auction estimate”.
According to the auctioneers, the 5.25-carat pendant was “formerly in the collection of the late Naim Attallah, CBE”.
It was also worn by Diana on numerous occasions and “Attallah acquired the cross shortly after her death and it has remained with the family, unworn, ever since”.
According to People, Kardashian is “honoured” to own the unique piece and add it to her growing collection.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kim K buys amethyst cross pendant once worn by Princess Diana for R4.3m
Image: Bloomberg
US reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has reportedly added a touch of royal to her jewellery collection, purchasing an amethyst and diamond pendant famously worn by the late Princess Diana.
The diamond-encrusted Attallah cross pendant was reportedly purchased at Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction, that took place on Wednesday, according to People.
The outlet reported The Kardashians star purchased the jewel for $197,453 (about R3.4m) in the last five minutes of the auction at “double its [Sotheby's] pre-auction estimate”.
According to the auctioneers, the 5.25-carat pendant was “formerly in the collection of the late Naim Attallah, CBE”.
It was also worn by Diana on numerous occasions and “Attallah acquired the cross shortly after her death and it has remained with the family, unworn, ever since”.
According to People, Kardashian is “honoured” to own the unique piece and add it to her growing collection.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | Russian royal gems, rare coloured diamonds go under the hammer at Geneva auction
Bulls pump up Pebble Beach car auctions to $469m record
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for £7.1m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos