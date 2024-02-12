Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Siphiwo Mahala discusses the 60th anniversary of William Bloke Modisane’s ‘Blame Me on History’

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, News24 books editor Shaun de Waal is in conversation with author Siphiwo Mahala about the reprinting of William Bloke Modisane’s ‘Blame Me on History’

12 February 2024 - 13:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 60th anniversary edition of William Bloke Modisane's 'Blame Me on History'.
The 60th anniversary edition of William Bloke Modisane's 'Blame Me on History'.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK

Feeling an exile in the country of his birth, the talented journalist and leading black intellectual William Bloke Modisane left South Africa in 1959. It was shortly after the apartheid government had bulldozed Sophiatown, the township of his childhood. His biting indictment of apartheid, Blame Me on History, was published in 1963, and banned soon after.

Modisane offers a harrowing account of the degradation and oppression faced daily by black South Africans. His penetrating observations and insightful commentary paint a vivid picture of what it meant to be black in apartheid South Africa. At the same time, his evocative writing transports the reader back to a time when Sophiatown teemed with life.

This 60th anniversary edition of Modisane’s autobiography serves as an example of passionate resistance to the scourge of racial discrimination in our country and is a reminder not to forget our recent past.

Listen to De Waal and Mahala’s conversation here:

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A voice for the present

The reprinting of William Bloke Modisane’s autobiography, 'Blame Me on History', is a reminder that great writers never die - and nor do their ideas
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

‘Something in me died, a piece of me died, with the dying of Sophiatown …’

Bloke Modisane’s heartbreaking account of the destruction of Kofifi  paints a profound picture of black life under apartheid and has become a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Reads of the year: 2023

We rounded up a bunch of book lovers to ask what their favourite reads of 2023 were
Books
1 month ago

Jojo dances through post-apartheid freedom

South African Latin and ballroom dancer Johannes Radebe tells a tale of liberation and what to do with it
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. LISTEN | Siphiwo Mahala discusses the 60th anniversary of William Bloke ... Non-Fiction
  3. Publishers Books
  4. Summer reads with substance News
  5. Reading is My Superpower campaign has lots to offer at Exclusive Books stores News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash