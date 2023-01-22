Insight

‘Something in me died, a piece of me died, with the dying of Sophiatown …’

Bloke Modisane’s heartbreaking account of the destruction of Kofifi paints a profound picture of black life under apartheid and has become a literary classic. The legendary author, activist, journalist and actor would have turned 100 this year, writes Siphiwo Mahala

22 January 2023 - 00:00 By SIPHIWO MAHALA

William “Bloke” Modisane, South African writer and 1950s Drum magazine journalist, would have turned 100 this year. ..

