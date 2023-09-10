A voice for the present
The reprinting of William Bloke Modisane’s autobiography, 'Blame Me on History', is a reminder that great writers never die — and nor do their ideas, writes Siphiwo Mahala
10 September 2023 - 00:00
First published in September 1963, Blame Me on History is a reflection of Bloke Modisane’s world up to 1959, when he secretly and illegally left South Africa. Modisane lived in different locations of exile until his death in Dortmund, West Germany, on March 1 1986. He would have turned 100 on August 28. ..
