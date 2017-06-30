Business

It’s possible to find ‘radical solutions to land hunger’ within ambit of law and Constitution‚ Zuma believes

30 June 2017 - 14:42 By Claudi Mailovich
30/06/2017. ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa share a light moment before the start of the ANC Policy conference taking place at Nasrec.
30/06/2017. ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa share a light moment before the start of the ANC Policy conference taking place at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

He once again steered clear from saying the Constitution should be changed to allow for land expropriation without compensation‚ a call he had supported earlier this year‚ after he said parties should work together to change the property clause in the Constitution.

Zuma was delivering the official opening address of the ANC’s national policy conference in Soweto.

Growth must dominate economic discussion at conference - Zuma

Discussions on the economy at the ANC's national policy conference have to be centered around how to reignite growth‚ President Jacob Zuma said ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Women's League calls for women's emancipation

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has called on the party to formalise women's emancipation.
Politics
12 hours ago

'What has Zuma done wrong?' supporters chant at policy conference

ANC policy conference delegates from KwaZulu-Natal's eThekwini region stormed into the conference hall in Johannesburg on Friday‚ chanting "he who ...
Politics
12 hours ago

The debate on land during the ANC’s national policy conference in Soweto is set to be a volatile discussion‚ as the party’s provinces are on both sides on the divide on whether to expropriate land with or without compensation.

Both the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal has openly stated they have resolved to support land expropriation without compensation‚ while Gauteng has said the problem lies in implementation‚ and not in changing legislation.

Zuma said the conference will discuss a number of interventions needed to advance radical socio-economic transformation.

He said some of the measures must include accelerated land redistribution‚ land reform and support for agriculture and agro-processing on a large scale.

He said land remains one of the most contentious and emotive issues in SA.

“The pace of land restoration and redistribution remains a sore point for millions of our people who were shunted to a small portion often of the lowest quality of land and even denied the right to purchase land in areas that were reserved for a minority of citizens‚” Zuma said.

“We believe it is possible to find radical solutions to land hunger‚ working within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.”

He added that ways of sustaining commercial agriculture must be discussed‚ as well as how to increase agricultural contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

Section 25 of the Constitution‚ or the property clause‚ states‚ amongst other things‚ that land may only be expropriated for public interest or subject to compensation.

- BusinessLIVE

Most read

  1. Eskom slashes R2.1bn fine for the Guptas Business
  2. So CEO salaries are 'obscene'? What now? Business
  3. Myeni loses bid to have her name cleared by CIPC Business
  4. Meet SA's R69‚000-a-day workers who STILL get inflation-beating increases Business
  5. Treasury 'sitting' on SAA corruption reports Business

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'