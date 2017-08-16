While Moody’s did not publish a ratings decision on South Africa last week as scheduled‚ the credit rating agency has warned of the possible issues that could lead to another downgrade.

In June Moody's cut South Africa's debt by a single notch to Baa3‚ one level above subinvestment‚ with a negative outlook after the cabinet reshuffle which saw President Jacob Zuma fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Last week‚ Moody's said there have been no major events to warrant a ratings review for South Africa.

The Credit Rating agency will downgrade South Africa again if the government does not safeguard the country's institutional‚ economic and fiscal strength.