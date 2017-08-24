Guptas bail out of another SA business

A United Arab Emirates businessman using a Swiss shelf company is investing R2.97-billion to buy the Gupta family's Tegeta mining company, which is under investigation for dubious dealings in its purchase of the Optimum colliery.

Tegeta Resources and Exploration will be sold by Oakbay Investments, owned by the Gupta family, which is close to President Jacob Zuma.

The deal will give the Guptas nearly R800-million in profit - after owning the asset for only 18 months.

The sale of Tegeta follows the sale of Oakbay's media businesses - broadcaster ANN7 and The New Age newspaper - to Lodidox, a shelf company owned by former government spin doctor, and Gupta and Zuma cheerleader, Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi for R450-million.