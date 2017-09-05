SA has left the economic recession behind‚ for now‚ as gross domestic product grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter.

The biggest boost came in part from the agriculture‚ forestry and fishing sector — which grew by 33.6% and contributed 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth.

SA’s agriculture sector is recovering from the effects of a long and severe drought‚ which has abated in most parts of the country — but continues to ravage the Cape.

Finance‚ real estate and business services increased by 2.5% after contracting in the first quarter‚ and contributed 0.5 percentage points.

Mining and quarrying increased by 3.9%‚ contributing 0.3 percentage points.

The trade‚ catering and accommodation industry increased by 0.6% on the back of increased activity in the wholesale and retail trade sectors.