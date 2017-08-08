Politics

Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle can’t be blamed for recession‚ says Mthethwa

08 August 2017 - 16:47 By Naledi Shange
“The downgrade was decided before reshuffle‚” Mthethwa said. “Therefore this motion is founded on fake news.” File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

ANC MP Nathi Mthethwa said the threat of recession manifested in the last quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

He was speaking ahead of the vote on the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The vote was to happen in a secret ballot.

Mthethwa claimed a lot of things had gone right under Zuma’s authority.

“The energy crisis has been largely resolved and load-shedding is a thing of the past‚” he said.

The ANC would not be directed by “Mickey Mouse” and “start-up” parties‚ he said‚ adding that they would not bow to the stooges and their bosses.

“We are going to defeat you‚ even today‚” he said.

