Farms put GDP back in black as SA emerges from recession

South Africa emerged from a recession in the second quarter as agriculture helped the economy expand more than expected, Statistics SA said yesterday.

Africa's most industrialised economy expanded 2.5% in the three months to the end of June after contracting by 0.6% in the first quarter and by 0.3% in the final quarter of last year.

The rand firmed against the dollar in response to the data, and was trading 0.23% firmer at R12.9500/dollar yesterday.

Government bonds firmed, with the benchmark paper down 1.5 basis points to 8.5%.

President Jacob Zuma last month said that 2017 growth would be below 0.5%, down from a forecast of 1.3% in February, after the poor first-quarter numbers.

Helping the recovery was growth in agriculture, with the sector expanding 33.6% as it recovers from last year's drought.