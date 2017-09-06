Business

Farms put GDP back in black as SA emerges from recession

06 September 2017 - 06:24 By Reuters
Image: iStock

South Africa emerged from a recession in the second quarter as agriculture helped the economy expand more than expected, Statistics SA said yesterday.

Africa's most industrialised economy expanded 2.5% in the three months to the end of June after contracting by 0.6% in the first quarter and by 0.3% in the final quarter of last year.

The rand firmed against the dollar in response to the data, and was trading 0.23% firmer at R12.9500/dollar yesterday.

Government bonds firmed, with the benchmark paper down 1.5 basis points to 8.5%.

President Jacob Zuma last month said that 2017 growth would be below 0.5%, down from a forecast of 1.3% in February, after the poor first-quarter numbers.

Helping the recovery was growth in agriculture, with the sector expanding 33.6% as it recovers from last year's drought.

SA economy exits recession

SA has left the economic recession behind‚ for now‚ as gross domestic product grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter.
Business
21 hours ago

The other key sectors of mining, manufacturing and trade also registered growth.

GDP rose 1.1% on an unadjusted year-on-year basis in the second quarter, compared with 1% expansion in the previous three months, the agency said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a quarter-on-quarter GDP expansion of 2.1% and a year-on-year expansion of 0.4%.

"The growth rate is not what planners would have wanted. Although it's not negative, it is not at the level that was planned for," said statistician-general Pali Lehohla.

Since emerging from the 2009 recession, South African growth has fallen short of the government's 5% target that economists say is needed to curb unemployment.

"The Q2 GDP data demonstrates some momentum in the economy, but this is unlikely to be sufficient to discourage the Reserve Bank from further easing in support of the economic recovery," said Standard Chartered Bank's chief Africa economist, Razia Khan.

Most read

  1. SA economy exits recession Business
  2. Hawks must say whether they are probing Pravin Gordhan: BLSA Business
  3. Domestic tourism numbers down as broke South Africans avoid travel Business
  4. Gordhan: 'They are going to charge us' Business
  5. PetroSA clinches deal with Russian exploration company Rosgeo Business

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X