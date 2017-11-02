Vintage Zionist x Afropunk's upcycled leather fashion is pure rock 'n' roll

Jozi clothing brand Vintage Zionist last week unveiled a new collection in collaboration with Afropunk.

This marks one of many partnerships Afropunk will be undertaking with creative South Africans ahead of the Afropunk Johannesburg festival next month.

Ripped and leather-patched denim, distressed tops and a large amount of the brand's signature leather garments dominate the largely monochromatic collection.

Vintage Zionist was born in Braamfontein four years ago, when co-owners Mandy Newman and Oscar Ncube met at a clothing stand the latter had been operating for just two weeks.

Newman would eventually become the business brains behind Ncube's creative vision of a rock-inspired brand with "Christian and pan-Africanist connotations", as the designer puts it.

One of the brand's main tenets is around the upcycling of old garments, and leather specifically.

Says Newman: "Zionist means the rebirth, and that is exactly what we are doing. We are giving a new life to all our pieces when we up-cycle old garments and turn them into Rock n Roll Vintage Zionist pieces."

"A great deal of recycled leather goes into every piece of our clothing, even if it is just a patch of recycled leather on a pair of jeans.

"Our core style - the leather jacket - is made with 100% recycled material."

Ncube explains how they upcycle old clothes to create new collections.

"All our leather products were once part of a vintage garment. Other apparel can be made of bought and reworked, sale, or discarded stock."