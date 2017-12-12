Business

‘Fast-tracked’ probe into KPMG and auditor in SARS report debacle stalls

12 December 2017 - 15:11 By Kyle Cowan
KPMG offices in Parktown.
KPMG offices in Parktown.
Image: Bruce Gorton

An investigation into possible wrongdoing by KPMG in its report on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) “rogue unit” and the auditor responsible for it‚ Johan van der Walt‚ has ground to a halt.

The Independent Regulatory Body of Auditors (IRBA) announced in September it would investigate if KPMG broke any regulations in its dealings with SARS and in compiling the report.

IRBA in October announced it was extending the scope of its investigation to include Van der Walt’s individual conduct.

This week‚ IRBA told TimesLIVE that the investigation was still in the “first phase” and that KPMG had provided “incomplete information” citing reasons of confidentiality.

This is despite an undertaking by KPMG international chair Bill Thomas and KPMG SA CEO Nhlamu Dlomu given to IRBA CEO Bernard Agulhas that the auditor would cooperate and provide all the necessary information.

In response to questions KPMG spokesman Nqubeko Sibiya said the firm remained committed to cooperating with IRBA.

“IRBA has asked for certain information that legal restrictions prevent us from providing. However‚ we are actively working with IRBA to find a way for IRBA to have access to this information in a manner which allows IRBA to complete its inquiry‚” he said.

“To this end‚ we have made a number of suggestions which we understand IRBA is considering.”

Agulhas also told Parliament’s finance committee IRBA had held a special board meeting to discuss the KPMG matter to ask that the investigation be fast tracked.

IRBA has not been able to give any indication of the time frame for the completion of the probe but Agulhas has indicated he wanted to finalise it quickly as it was a “matter of public interest”.

READ MORE

Public submissions to Gupta inquiry close soon

The public has until Thursday to make submissions to the South African Institute of Chartered Accounts for its inquiry into the conduct of KPMG ...
News
18 days ago

Zuma keeps snout in trough

The president and his gang of thieves know that no one is going to lift a finger and arrest them
Ideas
29 days ago

Heavy hitters could summon Moyane in KPMG probe

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has put together a panel with inquisitorial powers to investigate KPMG employees -- which could ...
News
1 month ago

The careful calculations in KPMG’s comeback

CEO chosen for optics as much as ability, says brand reputation guru
Business
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business
  2. 'No way back' for Steinhoff as share price plunge nears 90% Business
  3. Steinhoff's Christo Wiese in talks for standstill on loan Business
  4. Steinhoff hires advisers as Investec cites credit exposure Business
  5. The Steinhoff empire‚ where you shop every day Business

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X