IDC sues Gupta-linked firms to recover debt

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) is suing four companies linked to the politically connected Gupta family after they failed to repay a loan that the state-owned development financier canceled because it suspected illegal activity.

The Guptas’ Oakbay Resources and Energy, Oakbay Investments, Action Investments Ltd. and Shiva Uranium owe the IDC R287.5-million in principal and interest and are also liable for the institution’s legal costs, the development finance institution said in court documents stamped Nov. 30. The amount is made up of R37.5-million of the outstanding loan and the rest is interest, according to the IDC.

The IDC canceled its original R250-million loan agreement, signed more than seven years ago, after it said the Gupta companies breached the pact by possibly being involved in fraud. Ronica Ragavan, a director of Oakbay Resources, declined to comment on the IDC court case when called on Tuesday and referred queries to an Oakbay email account. There was no immediate response to emailed questions.