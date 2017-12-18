Business

Steinhoff collapse would shrink tax collection in SA

18 December 2017 - 10:21 By Michelle Gumede
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
Image: Supplied

SA’s tax revenue will be negatively affected if Steinhoff does not survive the corruption scandal in which it has been implicated‚ says Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

He was speaking to reporters in Johannesburg on Friday following a meeting between the ministry and stakeholders‚ which resulted in a probe being launched into the retailer’s activities.

Stakeholders included the CEO Initiative‚ the Manufacturing Circle‚ the Government Employees Pension Fund‚ the JSE‚ the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ the South African Revenue Service (SARS)‚ the Financial Services Board (FSB) and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).

The international retailer‚ which has a dual listing on the JSE and in Frankfurt‚ has been hit by allegations of fraud and corruption‚ which led to it losing billions of dollars of its total market value.

Buthelezi said if the company collapsed‚ it would not only affect direct shareholders and pension funds‚ but also reduce tax revenue collection.

A collapse would result in thousands of workers at its numerous South African businesses losing their jobs in a country already suffering from high unemployment and inequality levels.

– Business Day 

Noose tightens around Steinhoff

Banks exert control and multiple probes face shamed retailer
Business
2 days ago

Steinhoff says Christo Wiese has stepped down as chairman

Retail group Steinhoff, which is fighting for survival following its disclosure of accounting irregularities, said tycoon and major shareholder ...
Business
4 days ago

Steinhoff accounting woes go back to 2016 as scandal grows

Steinhoff International Holdings revealed that its accounting errors stretch back into 2016, highlighting the extent of wrongdoing at the clothing ...
Business
5 days ago

Finance minister meeting stakeholders about Steinhoff

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is meeting several stakeholders on Friday about the Steinhoff crash.
Business
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rand at three-month high to dollar as market awaits ANC election news Business
  2. Sisulu teams up with Ramaphosa in ANC election Business
  3. Rand wobbly as ANC decides new leadership Business
  4. Steinhoff collapse would shrink tax collection in SA Business
  5. What Wikipedia is saying about Markus Jooste (it's not pretty) Business

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X