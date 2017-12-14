Steinhoff says Christo Wiese has stepped down as chairman

Retail group Steinhoff, which is fighting for survival following its disclosure of accounting irregularities, said on Thursday that tycoon and major shareholder Christo Wiese had stepped down as chairman.

Steinhoff said in a statement that Wiese had offered to resign to reinforce independent governance of the company and that the supervisory board had accepted his resignation "to address any possible conflict of interest that may exist".

The company said Heather Sonn, a member of the supervisory board and its independent sub-committee, had agreed to assume the position of acting chairperson, adding that Wiese's son Jacob had also resigned from the board.​

Steinhoff rapidly expanded to own more than 40 retail brands around the world including Conforama, Mattress Firm and Poundland, but its share price has plummeted since it announced last week that it had found problems with its accounts and its chief executive had quit.