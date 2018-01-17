Global consultancy firm McKinsey has strongly denied allegations that it was involved in corrupt efforts to milk Eskom of hundreds of millions of rand.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ McKinsey director of external relations for Africa Bonita Dordel insisted that McKinsey had not authorised any payments made by Eskom to Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners and that any payments Eskom made to Trillian were made after Eskom was informed by McKinsey that Trillian had failed its due diligence test.

"Eskom's internal investigation confirmed that we did not authorise any payments by Eskom to Trillian‚" Dordel said.

Both McKinsey and Trillian are the subject of an order for the preservation of R1.6bn in assets obtained from the Pretoria High Court by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority.

McKinsey said on Wednesday that it has not yet been formally provided with any affidavit or order from any authority.