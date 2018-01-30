Capitec Bank is the latest target of Viceroy Research - the team that produced an explosive report detailing how Steinhoff allegedly cooked its books to hide losses and inflate earnings.

In a report released on Tuesday morning‚ Viceroy describes Capitec as a “loan shark with massively understated defaults masquerading as a community finance provider”.

“We believe that the South African Reserve Bank and minister of finance should immediately place Capitec into curatorship‚” it says.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said: “We have taken note of the Viceroy Report on Capitec Bank. We are currently in the process of investigating the report in detail and will respond appropriately.”

At 10.13am Capitec was off 4.5% to R901‚ rebounding from an earlier 20% fall.

The Capitec stock has fallen more than 16% in January.

PSG‚ which holds a sizable stake in Capitec‚ was off 10.55% at 10.31am.