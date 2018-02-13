Sibanye-Stillwater mine said on Tuesday an employee was fatally injured while clearing a blocked ore pass at its Driefontein operations last night.

"Sibanye-Stillwater expresses their deepest condolences to the deceased employee’s family‚ friends and colleagues‚" said James Wellsted‚ head of investor relations.

"Investigations into the incident by Sibanye-Stillwater management together with the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders are under way."

Operations in the affected area have been suspended‚ as the incident is investigated.