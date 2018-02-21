Rand's 'Ramaphosa rally' in doubt amid mixed signs

Is the party over for the rand?

The rand reached a three-year high after Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as head of state on February 15, fueling optimism among investors that management of South Africa’s economy will improve. Benchmark bond yields fell to levels last seen in 2013, while stocks had their best week in more than eight years. With the rand paring some of its advance this week, traders are divided about whether there’s scope for further gains.

Citigroup thinks the market has run ahead of itself, and took profit on its rand and interest-rate bets this week. JPMorgan Chase & Co agrees, but is staying put in the absence of any near-term triggers to spark a correction. Societe Generale SA, on the other hand, increased its overweight exposure to South African sovereign debt, while Standard Chartered is betting on further rand strength.

“There has been a fantastic run in rand assets,” Luis Costa, a strategist at Citigroup Global Markets, wrote in a note Monday. “The so-called Ramaphosa rally has indeed materialized. It is now time for some reflection.”