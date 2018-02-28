Nedbank to cut its ties with Bank of Baroda

Jha revealed in his answering affidavit that Nedbank gave notice at the end of January that it intended ending its relationship with Baroda within three months. That means that from April 1 Baroda will not have banking facilities with Nedbank on which it relies to provide banking services to its own clients.

Baroda has a correspondent banking relationship with Nedbank in South Africa. That means Nedbank clears Baroda’s transactions. Clearing banks deal directly with each other via control accounts. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) administers these control accounts. A non-clearing bank is not directly involved in processing transactions and operates via a correspondent bank which serves as its clearing bank.

Jha added that Baroda would therefore not accept any deposits into Baroda accounts from March 1‚ because it wanted to wind down its affairs before the end of its agreement with Nedbank.

He said Baroda informed the Gupta-linked companies on July 6 last year that it was ending its relationship with them. He said these companies had created their own predicament by not finding another bank.