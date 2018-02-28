LOL! We answer 8 spicy questions about the cabinet reshuffle

1. David "The Cat" Mabuza has survived many poisoning attempts. Now that he's the deputy president and likely to share a lot of meals with the president, do you think the government should employ a professional food taster?

It looks like Cyril Ramaphosa is adopting the old plan of keeping your friends close and your enemies even closer. David "DD" Mabuza is very difficult to fathom. He said outright that he didn't want to be deputy president, but switched and insisted on it at the last minute. If I were Ramaphosa, I would use a different chef and a long spoon, and have antihistamines close by.

2. We thought the president said he'd make the cabinet smaller, but it looks the same. How come more people didn't get axed? Did we run out of golden parachutes?

Ramaphosa has launched an investigation into how to cut the cabinet down to size. Until he gets the results of that inquiry, he's sticking with Zuma's enlarged and expensive executive. He's calling it a "transitional" cabinet. In the meantime, we will have 35 ministers and almost the same number of deputy ministers. The US cabinet has only 15 members.

