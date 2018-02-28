Rantho said they tried to contact the lawyers who last wrote to the committee on behalf of the family‚ but the legal firm told them in strict terms that the Guptas were no longer their clients.

The Guptas had been lined up to appear before the Eskom inquiry on March 13‚ but the committee has not yet had a response.

"It's still a problem the issue of the Guptas because we don't know where they are but we're going to look for them. We'll have to check if we can find them in Saxonwold‚ or an office where they now operate from‚ those that are here‚ because we only know of one person who's outside the country‚" said Rantho.

"We did try to check with the lawyers and the lawyers said the Guptas and their associates are no longer their clients."

In court affidavit signed off in Dubai last week‚ Atul Gupta stated confirmed that he was out of the country while his brother Ajay has been declared a fugitive from justice after the commercial crimes unit the Hawks swooped on their Saxonwold compound as part of their investigations of several allegations against their family.