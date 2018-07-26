Business

South Africa opens door to future Russian nuclear power deal

26 July 2018 - 11:10 By Reuters
Russia President Vladimir Putin arrives at OR Tambo International Airport, received by Minister Naledi Pandor, for the 10th BRICS Summit.
Russia President Vladimir Putin arrives at OR Tambo International Airport, received by Minister Naledi Pandor, for the 10th BRICS Summit.
Image: BRICS_10 via Twitter

South Africa cannot afford large-scale expansion of its nuclear power fleet but would still be open to future nuclear deals with Russia, the ruling party's Treasurer General said on Thursday shortly before President Vladimir Putin arrived for the BRICS summit.

The nuclear project was prioritised by former President Jacob Zuma but new President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised to revive the economy and crack down on corruption since becoming president in February, canned the plan saying the country could not afford a large-scale nuclear expansion.

The African National Congress's Treasurer General Paul Mashatile, one of the top six most powerful members in the ruling party which oversees the government's economic policies, said Pretoria would not take the "Big Bang approach" to nuclear expansion.

ANC wants private investment in cash-strapped Eskom

The African National Congress wants greater private investment in struggling Eskom, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.
Business
3 hours ago

He was speaking at a business breakfast on the sidelines of the three-day BRICS summit that kicked off on Wednesday in Johannesburg, attended by the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Once we are clear that this is affordable for us to do, we are open for business including with Russia," said Mashatile, said referring to a potential nuclear deal.

"I think the approach we will take is to avoid the Big Bang approach. The initial intervention was that we would do close to 10,000 megawatts... It's unaffordable," he said.

Mashatile also said the ANC wanted greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, which swung to a loss for the year to end-March. 

READ MORE

Earthlife Africa protests against Brics outside New Development Bank

A small group of activists have gathered outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton on Wednesday‚ protesting against the Brics summit taking ...
Business
1 day ago

Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- will meet in Johannesburg this week, with the threat of a ...
Business
2 days ago

Vladimir Putin arrives in Joburg for Brics Summit amid heavy security

Russian president Vladimir Putin has arrived in South Africa to attend the 10th BRICS summit in Sandton.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa makes it rain as he secures $14.7-billion from China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured close to $35-billion worth of investment for South Africa in July alone.
Politics
1 day ago

Brics promises an investment boom

SA punches above its weight as it prepares to host summit of emerging giants
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Nene to announce Matjila’s fate before the weekend Business
  2. Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in Johannesburg Business
  3. Red flags after Eskom posts annual results Business
  4. Mashatile: Private equity to save SOEs Business
  5. Eskom at 'tipping point' after posting R2,3-billion loss Business

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X