South Africa opens door to future Russian nuclear power deal

South Africa cannot afford large-scale expansion of its nuclear power fleet but would still be open to future nuclear deals with Russia, the ruling party's Treasurer General said on Thursday shortly before President Vladimir Putin arrived for the BRICS summit.

The nuclear project was prioritised by former President Jacob Zuma but new President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised to revive the economy and crack down on corruption since becoming president in February, canned the plan saying the country could not afford a large-scale nuclear expansion.

The African National Congress's Treasurer General Paul Mashatile, one of the top six most powerful members in the ruling party which oversees the government's economic policies, said Pretoria would not take the "Big Bang approach" to nuclear expansion.