Mantashe lashes Gold Fields over job cuts

Mining company Gold Fields' announcement of its plans to cut up to 1‚560 jobs has prompted a stern reaction from Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

He said in a statement on Tuesday the company's decision to go ahead with its restructuring plans was made "without due regard to processes in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA)".

Mantashe said he met with the Goldfields CEO and his executives on Monday and was briefed on the company’s plans. The minister said he asked the company to follow the processes outlined in Section 52 of the MPRDA‚ prior to embarking on any retrenchments.