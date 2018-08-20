A reduction in spending on plant‚ machinery‚ new construction works and transport equipment saw capital expenditure in the public sector fall by 4.3% in 2017.

The drop‚ the first since 2010‚ is reflected in the latest capital expenditure by the public sector report by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).

Capital expenditure is money that an institution spends to buy‚ maintain or upgrade fixed assets‚ such as buildings‚ vehicles‚ land and equipment.

StatsSA said a decline in spending on fixed assets by 360 of the 751 public-sector institutions saw total capital expenditure fall from R283.3bn in 2016 to R271.2bn in 2017.

The 751 public-sector institutions include national and provincial government departments‚ municipalities‚ extra-budgetary accounts and funds‚ public corporations‚ and higher education institutions.

Transnet‚ which operates the country’s fuel pipelines‚ trains and ports‚ was a major contributor to the decrease. The corporation spent R8.2bn less on fixed assets‚ a fall from R33.6bn in 2016 to R25.4bn in 2017.

The National Department of Water Affairs and the Water Trading Entity were the second and third largest contributors to the decline in public-sector capital expenditure.

The Department of Water Affairs scaled back on the maintenance of conveyance systems while the Water Trading Entity spent less on the construction of dams‚ sewerage pumps and water generators. Together‚ both institutions reduced capital expenditure by R4.4bn.