The battle of two titans in cellphone technology

Since the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, consumers looking to upgrade their smartphone have more options than ever before. There’s an impressive line-up of gadgetry, but between all the tech jargon, data deals and voice promotions, consumers can feel a little overwhelmed.

The most frequently asked question is which smartphone is the best, but the answer is not always straightforward. User requirements differ vastly, and it really does come down to personal preference and budget. However, the Galaxy Note 9 is finally giving the Huawei P20 Pro some competition in the Android arena.

As the top two Android smartphones of 2018 so far, both Samsung and Huawei are pulling out all the stops to give customers the most advanced mobile-device technology will allow. Large, high-resolution screens bright daytime displays have become a must-have for most smartphone users and, when comparing these two devices, there’s not much of a size difference.

The Huawei P20 Pro sports a beautiful 6.1-inch display while the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is slightly larger at 6.4 inches. When it comes to form factor, it’s best to hold them both in your hands. The size differential is not significant but it’s important to feel the curve and build finish of a device that you’ll carry with you everywhere.

Camera

Apart from communication and media consumption, most consumers use their smartphones as a primary camera. Photographer Chase Jarvis said it best: “The best camera is the one you have with you.” Well, let’s compare the cameras on the Samsung and Huawei offerings: both are top of their class, although these brands approach things a little differently.

The Note 9 offers two 12-megapixel cameras – one features a wide angle, while the other has a telephoto-zooming lens. Huawei has opted for slightly different camera technology and partnered with one of the world’s most desirable photographic brands, Leica. Moreover, the P20 Pro also features three camera modules: a 40-megapixel colour camera, a 20-megapixel black and white camera, and an 8-megapixel camera with a 3x optical zoom for telephoto shots.

The P20 Pro’s monstrous camera system results in fantastic low-light photography and outshines the Note 9 significantly in this regard. Looking at the front-facing selfie camera on these smartphones, Samsung has included an 8-megapixel shooter while Huawei has a much higher rated 24 megapixels.

Video

When it comes to video, both smartphones have 4K capabilities, but this is where Samsung’s technology shines. The Note 9 delivers sharp, stabilised video at 4k while the P20 Pro falls a little short with slightly less-than-ideal video quality at 4K.

Both the Samsung and Huawei also have clever AI-assisted photography modes that will help you take better photos by enhancing your images according to the subject. This is a handy feature for users who need a helping hand to shoot better photos.

Processor

Driving all the clever tech that makes these smartphones tick is an octa-core processor inside the phone. Even though Samsung’s processors are slightly faster than those in the P20 Pro, it seems Huawei has far better power management technology. The P20 Pro delivers a slightly longer battery life even though both have a built-in 4,000mAh battery. This is important for users who need to extract every drop of juice from their battery during the day.

Storage

In terms of storage, we’ve seen some big jumps in consumer phones over the past few months. Storage capacity of 128GB, as featured in the P20 Pro, is pretty standard today but Samsung has upped the ante with a new model that features 512GB of internal storage space. Both can be expanded with more storage by using the expandable micro-SD card slot.

Durability

A feature that often gets overlooked on the specification sheet is the durability of the phone’s exterior. Both the P20 Pro and the Note 9 are certified to withstand dust and water but the Samsung has one point up on the rating scale and may thus be a little more durable under these conditions.

Looking at these specifications should give you a better understanding of what these two titans have to offer. The Huawei P20 Pro has proved itself a capable shooter with enough power under the hood to drive anything you throw at it. The Samsung Note 9, on the other hand, is aimed at the more productivity-oriented user, most notably with the inclusion of its S-Pen, a stylus that allows you to draw on screen.

The Huawei P20 Pro retails for about R15,500 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will start at R18,999 for the 128GB version.

