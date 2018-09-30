A case of red wine sold for a record R22‚500 on Saturday at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction in Stellenbosch.

The price was set by the first lot‚ six bottles of Kanonkop CWG Paul Sauer 2015‚ and the 34th edition of the annual sale raised a total of R10‚593‚760.

The average price per bottle was R878‚ and organisers said 79% of wine was bought by locals and 21% by bidders from countries including the UK‚ Denmark‚ Hong Kong‚ Belgium‚ Netherlands‚ Germany‚ US‚ Namibia‚ Luxembourg‚ Czech Republic and France.

Cape Winemakers Guild chairman Boela Gerber said: “The strict selection process by our members and our focus on smaller volumes of premium quality wines certainly paid off when considering the increased average price per bottle.

“Overall the auction offered exceptional value across the board‚ which was good news for the large contingent of private buyers.”

The highest average price per case for red wine went to the Kanonkop CWG Paul Sauer 2015 (R20‚580)‚ a blend of cabernet sauvignon‚ cabernet franc and merlot made by Abrie Beeslaar.

The most expensive white wine was the Mullineux “The Gris” Semillon – Old Vines 2017 (R5‚657)‚ the priciest Méthode Cap Classique was R4‚419 for the Silverthorn Wines Big Dog IV 2013‚ and the only port in the sale‚ Boplaas Cape Vintage Auction Reserve 2015‚ went for R3‚933.

The charity auction raised R115‚500 for the guild’s protégé programme aimed at developing talented young winemakers and viticulturists. A silent auction of collectors’ wines raised R244‚500.

Auctioneer Henré Hablutzel sold a total of 2‚012 cases including 31 red wines‚ 14 whites‚ two Méthode Cap Classiques and a port.