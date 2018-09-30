Business

Winemakers raise a generous glass to R10.6m auction

30 September 2018 - 09:12 By Dave Chambers
Kanonkop co-owner Johann Krige and winemaker Abrie Beeslaar.
Kanonkop co-owner Johann Krige and winemaker Abrie Beeslaar.
Image: Supplied

A case of red wine sold for a record R22‚500 on Saturday at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction in Stellenbosch.

The price was set by the first lot‚ six bottles of Kanonkop CWG Paul Sauer 2015‚ and the 34th edition of the annual sale raised a total of R10‚593‚760.

The average price per bottle was R878‚ and organisers said 79% of wine was bought by locals and 21% by bidders from countries including the UK‚ Denmark‚ Hong Kong‚ Belgium‚ Netherlands‚ Germany‚ US‚ Namibia‚ Luxembourg‚ Czech Republic and France.

Cape Winemakers Guild chairman Boela Gerber said: “The strict selection process by our members and our focus on smaller volumes of premium quality wines certainly paid off when considering the increased average price per bottle.

“Overall the auction offered exceptional value across the board‚ which was good news for the large contingent of private buyers.”

The highest average price per case for red wine went to the Kanonkop CWG Paul Sauer 2015 (R20‚580)‚ a blend of cabernet sauvignon‚ cabernet franc and merlot made by Abrie Beeslaar.

The most expensive white wine was the Mullineux “The Gris” Semillon – Old Vines 2017 (R5‚657)‚ the priciest Méthode Cap Classique was R4‚419 for the Silverthorn Wines Big Dog IV 2013‚ and the only port in the sale‚ Boplaas Cape Vintage Auction Reserve 2015‚ went for R3‚933.

The charity auction raised R115‚500 for the guild’s protégé programme aimed at developing talented young winemakers and viticulturists. A silent auction of collectors’ wines raised R244‚500.

Auctioneer Henré Hablutzel sold a total of 2‚012 cases including 31 red wines‚ 14 whites‚ two Méthode Cap Classiques and a port.

READ MORE:

Thanks to the Say Cheese Fair, you don't have to go to France to get good Brie

Celebrate local cheeses while enjoying live music at an accessible family-friendly festival
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Kitsch cocktails are fast becoming the coolest thing on trendy bar menus

Cringe-worthy cocktails from the 70s and 80s are being reinvented by great mixologists. Here's where to enjoy the kitsch-cocktail revolution in Joburg
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Consumers in for a rough ride as petrol price set to skyrocket Business
  2. 7 steps to gaining financial freedom in your youth Business
  3. Elon Musk set Tesla share price based on 'marijuana joke' to impress girlfriend Business
  4. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business
  5. Johann Rupert hailed as a champion of tolerance and human rights Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X