The rand was slightly firmer on Friday afternoon as US nonfarm payroll data came in lower than expected‚ making it less likely that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates more aggressively than presently priced into the market.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 134‚000 in September from a revised 270‚000 in August and less than the predicted 201‚000. The unemployment rate improved to 3.7% from 3.9%.

Average hourly earnings‚ the closely-watched gauge for inflationary pressures in the US economy‚ rose an annual 2.8% from 2.9%‚ as expected. This once again indicates that inflationary pressures remain muted in the US.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said an earnings number of 3% would have made people excited. “But the lower number certainly raised significant questions about hidden slack in the economy‚” he said.

Over the longer term‚ wage growth may pick up‚ notably against the background of Amazon promising to raise its minimum wage‚ with other employers urged to follow suit‚ Erlam said.

Analysts ascribed the weaker number to the possible effect of Hurricane Florence‚ but generally still described the US labour market as extremely healthy and indicative of a booming economy.