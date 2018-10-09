Staff at state-owned arms manufacturer Denel might not get their full salaries come the end of October‚ a statement from trade union Solidarity suggested on Tuesday.

The union said it had "formally learnt from Denel that as from October 2018‚ salary payments were in the balance due to a cash shortage. This comes after Denel‚ which is in a financial quandary due to a history of mismanagement‚ last month could not pay salaries to its senior staff when they were due."

Deputy general secretary of Solidarity Johan Botha said the company had canvassed solutions from the trade unions‚ saying options included putting staff on short time‚ introducing salary cuts and offering voluntary severance packages.

Botha said Denel’s management had requested that the trade unions consider the proposals‚ comment on them‚ or submit counter proposals.

“Both the proposals and the possibility of non-payment of salaries are most worrying‚ especially in view of the fact that we are still awaiting feedback from the company on progress made with forensic investigations‚ the possible actions that should ensue from the investigations‚ and outstanding financial audit reports. It is regrettable that neither Denel nor its board can provide answers to trade unions’ questions about these issues‚” he said.

Solidarity said it had since launched a petition through which Denel employees could air concerns with the company and its board and object to the absence of remedies other than proposals that affected innocent employees.