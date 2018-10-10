Business

Rand pulls back as relief rally linked to new finance chief wanes

10 October 2018 - 11:03 By Andries Mahlangu
Newly appointed finance minister, Tito Mboweni being sworn in at Tynhuys, Cape Town on October 9 2018
Newly appointed finance minister, Tito Mboweni being sworn in at Tynhuys, Cape Town on October 9 2018
Image: Esa Alexander

The rand was a touch weaker on Wednesday morning‚ suggesting that markets have fully absorbed the appointment of the new finance minister.

Markets heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday when President Cyril Ramaphosa named Tito Mboweni as the new finance chief‚ bringing to an end the uncertainty that had hung over local markets.

Mboweni replaces Nhlanhla Nene‚ who resigned amid pressure following his previously undisclosed meetings with the controversial Gupta family‚ which stands accused of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to unduly win government tenders‚ among other allegations.

Experts: Why Tito is the total package

Economists have welcomed the appointment of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni as the country’s new finance minister.
News
5 hours ago

"Mboweni’s appointment is considered a strategic one given that he has been removed from the executive for many years‚ sheltering him from political divisiveness both within the ANC and the government‚" Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said.

"Regarded as a hawk during his tenure at the [Reserve Bank]‚ Mboweni will need to apply the same level of tenacity to the task at hand."

The former central bank boss will have his work cut out for him‚ coming as the economy contracts‚ raising concern that the country may not be able to balance its books as required by ratings agencies.

His immediate task will be to reassure markets and ratings agencies that SA is committed to fiscal discipline.

The rand was marginally weaker in early trade‚ after settling 2% stronger on Tuesday when the markets cheered news of Mboweni's appointment.

At 10.20am‚ the rand was at R14.6371 to the dollar from R14.5598‚ at R16.8172 to the euro from R16.7354 and at R19.2597 to the pound from R19.1397. The euro was at $1.1489 from $1.1493. 

-BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE

ANC welcomes appointment of Tito Mboweni as finance minister

The ANC on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of new finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Politics
16 hours ago

Rand gains on Tito Mboweni's appointment as finance minister

The rand firmed more than 30c against the dollar ahead of Tito Mboweni's appointment as finance minister‚ remaining steady at firmer levels.
Business
18 hours ago

WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international

Dude was even featured on CNN.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

The minister of memes? Why Tito Mboweni is already a winner on social media

Sadly, the new finance minister is not the biggest fan of Black Twitter
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Rand weakens as pressure mounts on Nhlanhla Nene Business
  2. Ramaphosa's plans for mining sector won't do the trick‚ say researchers Business
  3. Nigeria central bank may reduce $8.1bn MTN repatriation demand Business
  4. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business
  5. Looks like Angola has its own Duduzane problem Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X