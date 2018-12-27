Five big businesses that made headlines this year - for all the wrong reasons

2. VBS Mutual Bank

The bank was placed under curatorship after rampant looting by senior executives led to a liquidity crisis. The bank was liquidated after an application by the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank.

The Reserve Bank had been under pressure from political parties, including the EFF and ANC, to try and save VBS.

According to Business Day, a report by the Reserve Bank and Werkmans Attorneys revealed that about R2-billion was looted from the bank. It identified players from the ANC and EFF who had a role in the crisis. EFF deputy chair Floyd Shivambu received backlash after it was revealed that his brother had received R16m from the looted amount.