Economist pours cold water on government's job creation efforts

As Cosatu embarked on a national strike on Wednesday to highlight high unemployment, an economist warned that such strikes in fact cost the country investment and potential jobs.

The economist also cast doubt on whether the government's economic stimulus and recovery plan would make rapid inroads and reduce unemployment.

The union federation embarked on a one-day strike in major centres around the country to highlight job losses in a number of sectors.

According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics SA on Tuesday, unemployment decreased by 0.4 of a percentage point to 27. 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to Q3 of 2018.

Despite this decrease, the overall unemployment rate remains chronically high.

Economist Mike Schussler said: "We have to realise that the rest of the world is getting out of high unemployment. Our unemployment has been in the mid-20% for the past two decades and this creates inequality."