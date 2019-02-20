Mboweni 'has nothing to offer', says Malema as parties react to budget

There has been a mixed reaction from politicians and other commentators to finance minister Tito Mboweni's maiden budget speech.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Mboweni "minced his words" on what to do with cash-strapped state-owned companies such as SAA, Denel and the SABC.

He said it was worrying that the national budget deficit was continuing to rise, with government now going to borrow R243bn to finance its spending plans for the upcoming financial year.

"He minced his words about SOEs by saying we should decide what we're going to do, as if he's not part of the government. He should by now have sold some of the SOEs so that we can give money to poor people of this country," said Maimane.

"This shows the ANC has no plan to grow the economy and deliver jobs for the people.”