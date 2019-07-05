Business

Denel asks for R2.8bn cash injection from the state

05 July 2019 - 10:37 By Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier
CEO Danie du Toit said the state-owned entity needs help to overcome acute liquidity constraints.
CEO Danie du Toit said the state-owned entity needs help to overcome acute liquidity constraints.
Image: AFP / Alexander Joe

State defence company Denel has asked the government for a R2.8bn cash injection to help it emerge from a financial crisis and secure lucrative export deals, its chief executive said.

Denel, a cornerstone of the country's once-mighty defence industry, is one of several state firms whose finances were damaged by years of mismanagement during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

CEO Danie du Toit, appointed late last year to oversee a turnaround plan, said recovery efforts were progressing well and Denel could secure deals worth R30bn in the next two years if it received help to overcome acute liquidity constraints.

Denel produces military equipment from ammunition and armoured vehicles to missiles and attack helicopters for the SA's armed forces and for export.

"We have an excellent return on investment potential on recapitalisation," Du Toit said in an interview at Denel's offices outside Pretoria.

Denel salaries to be paid following rescue loan

Staff at cash-strapped state arms maker Denel will now receive their June salaries in full after a money lender came to the rescue of the troubled ...
Politics
1 week ago

He said he hoped the cash injection would be announced this month and that the funds would arrive in September or October.

He added that Denel would not sell equity in any of its divisions to Saudi Arabia's state defence firm SAMI, which made a $1bn (R14bn) bid last year for a broad partnership with Denel.

Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, public finances are stretched by the need to rescue other ailing state firms such as loss-making power company Eskom and SA Airways, which have both already received cash injections.

- Reuters

MORE

Dubious accounting and auditing affects foreign investment, says Kimi Makwetu

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has warned that the litany of misdeeds dogging the accounting and auditing professions could hamper foreign investment ...
Business
4 weeks ago

'Be careful not to elevate state ownership to a religion', warns Tito Mboweni

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said a discussion must begin on whether the government needs to retain control of all the assets it owns given the poor ...
Business
3 months ago

WATCH | How SA munitions giant lit up sky for 53 countries at arms fair

Observers from 53 countries watched as the army fired hundreds of rounds of "proudly South African" bullets during a spectacular demonstration of ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Naspers appoints Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa as SA CEO Business
  2. Absa drains consumer's account month after month after an error on its part Business
  3. Denel asks for R2.8bn cash injection from the state Business
  4. The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged Business
  5. Government mulls new measures to support cash-strapped Eskom Business

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X