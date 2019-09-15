No bananas for Boris after Brexit as Brits stock up on loo paper
15 September 2019 - 00:11
Britain is unlikely to run out of essentials such as toilet paper in the event of a no-deal Brexit but some fresh fruit and vegetables could be in short supply and prices might rise, supermarket bosses warned this week.
Retailers John Lewis and the Co-operative Group, as well as the government's reluctant publication of a report late on Wednesday, shed light on what shoppers might expect to find, or not find, on supermarket shelves after October 31...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.