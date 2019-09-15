No bananas for Boris after Brexit as Brits stock up on loo paper

Britain is unlikely to run out of essentials such as toilet paper in the event of a no-deal Brexit but some fresh fruit and vegetables could be in short supply and prices might rise, supermarket bosses warned this week.



Retailers John Lewis and the Co-operative Group, as well as the government's reluctant publication of a report late on Wednesday, shed light on what shoppers might expect to find, or not find, on supermarket shelves after October 31...