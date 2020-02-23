Viljoen inherits 'well-oiled machine' at Amplats
23 February 2020 - 05:00
Anglo American Platinum will usher in its first woman CEO after the surprise resignation of Chris Griffith, who leaves the company in April.
Natascha Viljoen, a mining industry veteran of nearly three decades, will inherit a revitalised company amid soaring platinum group metal (PGM) prices...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.