Recession set to alter beer-buying landscape

Anheuser-Busch InBev has warned that its biggest three beer brands - Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona - are bearing the brunt of a sales collapse caused by Covid-19.



Revenue from those brands dropped 11% in the first quarter, about twice the rate of decline for the company's overall portfolio of more than 500 labels. Shipments plunged the most in China, where the effect of Covid-19 lockdowns hit hardest because they started earlier than in the US and Europe...