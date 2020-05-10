Recession set to alter beer-buying landscape
10 May 2020 - 00:04
Anheuser-Busch InBev has warned that its biggest three beer brands - Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona - are bearing the brunt of a sales collapse caused by Covid-19.
Revenue from those brands dropped 11% in the first quarter, about twice the rate of decline for the company's overall portfolio of more than 500 labels. Shipments plunged the most in China, where the effect of Covid-19 lockdowns hit hardest because they started earlier than in the US and Europe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.